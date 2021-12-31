Rams' Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Great' Scoring TDs After Being 'Deprived' with Browns

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. caught just seven touchdown passes in 29 career games for the Cleveland Browns across parts of three seasons.

So the four touchdown receptions he's nabbed over his last five games with the Los Angeles Rams since signing with the team in November have been a breath of fresh air for the veteran wideout.

"It's been great," he told reporters. "Over the last couple of years, I've felt deprived. I've definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn't been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I'm someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game; I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game."

Whether Beckham meant to take a shot at former quarterback Baker Mayfield or not, it's hard not to read into his latest remarks, especially after the drama that surrounded the two this season.

Their lack of on-field chemistry boiled over in the first week in November, when Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram showing instances of his son being open on the field without getting the ball thrown his way. He took shots at Mayfield in the comments as well.

ESPN's Jake Trotter reported at the time that Beckham "didn't disavow his father's comments publicly. And he didn't call Mayfield privately."

"I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it. I'd be lying if I said otherwise," Mayfield told reporters after the video was posted. "I thought we had a very open line of communication."

There was little doubt that the two struggled to gain any sort of chemistry on the field. Beckham caught just 114 passes for 1,586 yards and the seven touchdowns with the Browns. To put that in perspective, the 29-year-old posted three individual seasons with 1,300 or more receiving yards with double-digit touchdown receptions in his first three seasons with the New York Giants.

Injuries have slowed down the superstar ascension that Beckham was rocketing toward. The 2014 first-rounder has played the full 16 games in a season just once across the past five years.

But his short time with the Rams—20 catches for 248 yards and four scores—has been a reminder that Beckham has more to offer than was possible in Cleveland. Even if his role is different in Los Angeles than it was in New York with Cooper Kupp as the headliner at wide receiver, he's been a solid addition.

For Beckham, the priority is winning.

"I came late to the party. But [I] still have celebrated like I've been here for the whole time, so it's definitely a special opportunity, not just to win the division but to go for it all," he told reporters. "This is the only reason that you put in these hours of work in the offseason—to dedicate and sacrifice our lives for this is for these moments."

Of course, scoring a few touchdowns along the way doesn't hurt.