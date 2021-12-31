Andy Dalton to Start for Bears vs. Giants over Nick Foles with Justin Fields Injured

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Dalton gets the nod over Nick Foles, who started Week 16's win over the Seattle Seahawks. Starter Justin Fields remains out with an ankle injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.