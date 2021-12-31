No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball Upset By Unranked Missouri in OT

No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball Upset By Unranked Missouri in OTDecember 31, 2021
The South Carolina women's basketball team is no longer undefeated.
The Missouri Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 70-69 in overtime during Thursday's SEC showdown in front of more than 6,000 fans:
DOWN GOES NO. 1.<br><br>Unranked Missouri defeats No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in OT in front of 6,139 fans at home.<br><br>◻️ Hayley Frank: 21 PTS<br>◻️ Lauren Hansen: 21 PTS<br>◻️ Ladazhia Williams: 12 PTS | 12 REB<br><br>📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/MizzouWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MizzouWBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/ziddSqXdNr">pic.twitter.com/ziddSqXdNr</a>
Lauren Hansen's layup in the final seconds gave the Tigers the lead for good and propelled them to a 12-2 record on the campaign. South Carolina fell to 12-1 with its first loss of the season.
