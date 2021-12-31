No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball Upset By Unranked Missouri in OT

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

The South Carolina women's basketball team is no longer undefeated.

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 70-69 in overtime during Thursday's SEC showdown in front of more than 6,000 fans:

Lauren Hansen's layup in the final seconds gave the Tigers the lead for good and propelled them to a 12-2 record on the campaign. South Carolina fell to 12-1 with its first loss of the season.

