Lamar Jackson Misses Ravens Practice After Video of Limp Due to Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday after returning Wednesday with a noticeable limp, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The veteran quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed Baltimore's last two games. His status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is unclear.

Jackson injured his ankle in Baltimore's loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that the team is still assessing his recovery and whether he will play on Sunday.

"I'm sure in his mind he's ready to play," Roman said. "But as coaches, it's our responsibility to make sure he's in good enough health that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play ... and make sure he can protect himself adequately. So that's definitely a process that goes on day to day."

The 24-year-old has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 12 games. He has also rushed for 767 yards and two scores.

If Jackson is unable to play Sunday, Tyler Huntley would be in line to start. The 23-year-old has appeared in five games this season, including two starts. He has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 743 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, in addition to rushing for 168 yards and two scores.

In addition to Huntley, Josh Johnson has also started one game for the Ravens this year, a Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He completed 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in that game.

The timing of Jackson's injury is unfortunate for the Ravens, who are battling for a playoff spot in the AFC. At 8-7, Baltimore is just outside the playoff picture, and Sunday's game is essentially a must-win for the franchise after losing four straight.

If the Ravens lose, they would have just an 8 percent chance to make the postseason. If they miss the playoffs, it would be the first time since 2017.