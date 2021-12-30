Mario Chalmers, Heat Agree to 10-Day Contract; Won 2 Championships with Miami

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Mario Chalmers is a member of the Miami Heat yet again. At least temporarily.

The Heat signed the veteran guard to a 10-day hardship contract on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Heat are just the latest NBA team dealing with major COVID-19 issues, causing a flurry of replacement-player signings:

And so the team turned to Chalmers, who spent eight seasons with the team and won two titles during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh years.

He was a popular role player during his Heat years, and more than a few folks were excited to see his return, even under the circumstances:

Chalmers, 35, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 66 games (10 starts). in his 10-year career, he averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 35.1 percent from three.

The 6'2" point guard has since spent time playing overseas in Europe, for the BIG3 and most recently with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold.

His return to the Heat will be the best Christmas present he could have (and did) ask for:

According to NBA writer Marc Stein, Chalmers is the 100th replacement player to be called up during the NBA season. It's comes on the same day that Thursday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets was postponed because of COVID-19 issues, the 11th postponement of the NBA season.