    Mario Chalmers, Heat Agree to 10-Day Contract; Won 2 Championships with Miami

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2021

    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Mario Chalmers is a member of the Miami Heat yet again. At least temporarily. 

    The Heat signed the veteran guard to a 10-day hardship contract on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    The Heat are just the latest NBA team dealing with major COVID-19 issues, causing a flurry of replacement-player signings:

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Heat have had more players test positive. At moment, eight in protocols, one close to getting out. Will be without at least seven roster players if Houston game is played. Many members on basketball side have tested positive.

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    And now no Heat practice today in Houston in advance of tomorrow's (???) game vs. Rockets.

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Can confirm Heat adding Nick Staukas, with signing to be delayed until Friday to maximize the 10 days, Heat still also bringing in Haywood Highsmith. Two other emergency 10-days already signed: Kyle Guy, Aric Holman.

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Heat 10-day addition Zylan Cheatham remains in quarantine in San Antonio, but P.J. Tucker, also in quarantine, was able to drive to Houston, where he owns a home, and isolate there.

    And so the team turned to Chalmers, who spent eight seasons with the team and won two titles during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh years. 

    He was a popular role player during his Heat years, and more than a few folks were excited to see his return, even under the circumstances:

    Dave Zirin @EdgeofSports

    *BOOM* The Superintendent himself, Mario Chalmers was just signed by the Heat. Can Rony Seikaly be far behind???

    Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ @MichaelRyanRuiz

    The greatest #6 in Miami Heat history has made his triumphant return

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Dolphins place nobody on COVID list on Thursday and have no injuries on 53 man roster, and Heat brings back Mario Chalmers. What a day!

    Greg Sylvander @GregSylvander

    I mean…. how looney does life have to be for us….in 2022 we are going to get the Mario MOTHERBLEEPIN Chalmers experience!!?!???<br><br>Keeps things interesting I guess lol

    Chalmers, 35, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 66 games (10 starts). in his 10-year career, he averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 assists, shooting 35.1 percent from three. 

    The 6'2" point guard has since spent time playing overseas in Europe, for the BIG3 and most recently with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold. 

    His return to the Heat will be the best Christmas present he could have (and did) ask for:

    Mario Chalmers @mchalmers15

    Praying for a call up….that’s all I want Santa lol

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Mario Chalmers: "I'm ready."<br><br>He's on his way to Houston tonight.

    According to NBA writer Marc Stein, Chalmers is the 100th replacement player to be called up during the NBA season. It's comes on the same day that Thursday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets was postponed because of COVID-19 issues, the 11th postponement of the NBA season. 

