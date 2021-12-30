Russell Wilson on Future With Seahawks: 'I Hope it's Not My Last Game' in Seattle

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's future with the Seahawks is uncertain, and while the veteran quarterback hopes Sunday's home finale against the Detroit Lions won't be his final game in Seattle, he knows he will at least be playing in the NFL next season.

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]," Wilson told reporters Thursday. "But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

The Seahawks enter Sunday with a 5-10 record. Even if they win their final two games of the season, they'll finish with a losing record for the first time since 2011. Entering 2021, Wilson had never had a losing season.

Seattle is heading for a rebuild, and it doesn't seem like Wilson will be a part of that. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday "there is little to no chance of an extension" for the veteran quarterback and that the potential for "a blockbuster trade remains very real."

Wilson's name popped up in numerous trade rumors last offseason because of a disagreement on offensive schemes and the team's offensive line struggles with head coach Pete Carroll. The 33-year-old has a no-trade clause, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson reported in February that he would waive it for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

The New York Giants and Denver Broncos are also reportedly suitors for Wilson, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

While Wilson's numbers have dipped this season, he's still one of the best signal-callers in the NFL and quarterback-needy teams would be stupid not to pursue him during the offseason.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,639 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games. He has also rushed for 154 yards and a score.

If the Seahawks do trade Wilson, it's unclear how they will replace him. Seattle could opt to select a QB in the 2022 draft, such as Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell or Liberty's Malik Willis. However, there's no consensus among scouts about which quarterback in the 2022 class is the best, which is a change from the last several drafts where there has been a clear No. 1.

The Seahawks also have Geno Smith and Jacob Eason, but neither is really starting material. They could explore free agency where Andy Dalton, Nick Foles, Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are expected to be available, but that wouldn't make sense if they plan to enter a rebuild.