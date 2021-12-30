Aaron Donald: Rams' 2019 Blowout Loss to Ravens Makes Week 17 'a Little Payback Game'December 31, 2021
After the Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, Aaron Donald is looking for revenge Sunday.
"They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game," Donald said about the Ravens, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "For me personally, that's in the back of my head. That's a little motivation. It's a little payback game."
The Ravens earned a 45-6 win on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25, 2019, while Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes on his way to winning the MVP award.
"That's a little fire lit under me personally," Donald said. "We're definitely going to come out ready."
Baltimore finished that season with an NFL-best 14-2 record, while the Rams struggled to a 9-7 record while missing the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl the previous season.
The two teams are in a different position this year with Los Angeles already clinched a postseason berth after four straight wins. The 11-4 squad is still looking to win the NFC West title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Ravens are headed in the opposite direction after four straight losses dropped them to 8-7. While Baltimore is still alive in the playoff picture, injuries throughout its roster could make this a difficult task.
The 1 p.m. ET game at M&T Bank Stadium provides an opportunity for the visitors to get some revenge in Week 17, not only with a win but potentially a high-scoring one.
Los Angeles has had significant roster turnover over the last two years, but key players like Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp will be ready for big showings.