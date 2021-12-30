Aaron Donald: Rams' 2019 Blowout Loss to Ravens Makes Week 17 'a Little Payback Game'

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

After the Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, Aaron Donald is looking for revenge Sunday.

"They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game," Donald said about the Ravens, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "For me personally, that's in the back of my head. That's a little motivation. It's a little payback game."

The Ravens earned a 45-6 win on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25, 2019, while Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes on his way to winning the MVP award.

"That's a little fire lit under me personally," Donald said. "We're definitely going to come out ready."

Baltimore finished that season with an NFL-best 14-2 record, while the Rams struggled to a 9-7 record while missing the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl the previous season.

The two teams are in a different position this year with Los Angeles already clinched a postseason berth after four straight wins. The 11-4 squad is still looking to win the NFC West title and potentially the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Ravens are headed in the opposite direction after four straight losses dropped them to 8-7. While Baltimore is still alive in the playoff picture, injuries throughout its roster could make this a difficult task.

The 1 p.m. ET game at M&T Bank Stadium provides an opportunity for the visitors to get some revenge in Week 17, not only with a win but potentially a high-scoring one.

Los Angeles has had significant roster turnover over the last two years, but key players like Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp will be ready for big showings.