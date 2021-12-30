Ben Roethlisberger Hints at Retirement; Monday Could Be Final Steelers Home Game

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ben Roethlisberger is strongly indicating that Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final home start with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday's practice (starts at :19 mark), Roethlisberger said "all signs are pointing to" the upcoming game likely being his last start at Heinz Field.

There's been speculation all season that this would be Roethlisberger's last dance with the Steelers. He signed a new contract in March that lowered his salary from $19 million to $14 million and created $15 million in cap space for the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Dec. 4 that Roethlisberger has privately told some former teammates and people in the Steelers organization he expects this will be his final season with the club.

While there was no definite indication about retirement, one source told Schefter it is "highly unlikely" that Roethlisberger would play for another team in 2022 if such a situation presented itself.

Roethlisberger did note during his press conference that Monday might may be his final regular-season home game.

The Steelers still have a chance to win the AFC North and host a playoff game. They must win out and have the Cincinnati Bengals lose each of their final two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Browns.

Roethlisberger, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (63,721), passing touchdowns (416) and has won two Super Bowl titles (2005 and 2008).