Isaiah Thomas Reveals Call About Mavs Contract, Reacts to 1st Game After Lakers Stint

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Isaiah Thomas said signing a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks was a "no brainer" after scoring six points and dishing four assists in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

“I was getting some groceries, and Nico (Harrison, the Mavericks’ general manager) had called me,” Thomas said. “The first thing he asked me was, ‘you think you can play tonight?’

“I was like, hell yeah I can play tonight. I was in Seattle. I just got home from L.A. (Tuesday). It’s been a lot, but I’m built for this. I’m ready for it. I’m thankful for the opportunity. And it was a no-brainer when he asked.”

Thomas hopped on a plane from Seattle to Sacramento and arrived just hours before tip off. The two-time All-Star was inserted into the game in the first quarter and immediately chucked up a three on his first possession as a Mav, though it missed as part of a 3-of-8 performance from the field.

The Los Angeles Lakers previously brought in Thomas for a four-game run that the team chose not to extend. Thomas has struggled to find work in recent seasons after a chronic hip injury derailed his career in 2017.

The Mavericks are the eighth team Thomas has played for since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.