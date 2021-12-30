Davante Adams 'Monitoring' Aaron Rodgers' Situation with Packers Ahead of Free Agency

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As speculation continues about Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams is keeping an eye on how things play out between the star quarterback and the organization.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams said he is "monitoring" what's going on with Rodgers.

"Naturally," Adams explained. "Why wouldn't it? I'm playing with the best quarterback to play the game. There's a lot that goes into it, so it won't be the end-all, be-all, but it'll definitely be something I'm monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at."

After spending last offseason trying to get traded by the Packers, Rodgers agreed to terms on a revised contract in July that will void his deal before the start of the 2023 league year.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported in August the Packers have agreed they will trade Rodgers after this season if he still wants to leave the organization.

Rodgers told reporters Wednesday he won't take long after the season to make a decision about his future.

"It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months," Rodgers said.

Amid all of the offseason drama, Rodgers and Adams posted matching images on Instagram Live of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan that were used as promotional material for The Last Dance documentary that traced the final season of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty:

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd in May, Adams said that Rodgers' status with the Packers could "potentially" impact his future:

Adams can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, but the Packers do have the ability to place the franchise tag on the five-time Pro Bowler if the two sides don't agree to a long-term deal.

Per CBS Sports' Joel Corry, the franchise tender for wide receivers in 2022 is estimated to be $18.42 million based on a $208.2 million salary cap.

Adams, a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014, has spent his entire career in Green Bay.

Since the start of 2016, he has averaged 94 receptions, 1,167 yards and 11 touchdowns per season. The 29-year-old ranks second in the NFL in receptions (106), third in receiving yards (1,362) and is tied for third in touchdown catches (10) this season.

Green Bay has already clinched its third straight NFC North title. The Packers can clinch the No. 1 overall seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs Sunday with a win over the Vikings and a loss by the Dallas Cowboys.