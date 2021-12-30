Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on Future with Seattle: 'Don't Know' If I'm Back Next Season

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has put together a stellar season so far, but he admitted Wednesday that his future with the team is uncertain.

"You think about what the next year looks like and what the future holds because this was a season that I don't think we all planned for," Wagner said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "We didn't plan for the season to go this way, so obviously there's going to be some changes, and whether or not I'm part of those changes, I don't know."

After acting as his own agent and negotiating a three-year, $54 million extension in 2019, Wagner is set to enter the final year of his contract. Henderson noted that he would count for a $20.35 million cap hit for Seattle if he is retained.

Wagner's base salary of $16.6 million is not guaranteed, so the Seahawks would save money by releasing him and incur only $3.75 million in dead money.

A 10-year veteran, Wagner was named to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl last week. He leads the NFL with 170 total tackles with two games left in the season and needs just four tackles to tie Patrick Willis (2007) and Jerod Mayo (2010) for the most tackles in a year since 2000, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Wagner, who has already surpassed his own franchise single-season tackles record, is a six-time first-team All-Pro and is on pace to earn the honors once again this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think it's something that...I'll be reflective on probably after the season," Wagner said of his franchise tackle record. "It's something I'm grateful for."

Wagner noted that he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

"I feel like I've got a lot of room to grow as a player, to grow as a leader," he said. "I feel like there's a lot of new technology that's going to let me play a little bit longer, so I'm excited to dive into [that] stuff, and I think we'll see how it works out."

At 5-10, the Seahawks are on their way to a last-place finish in the NFC West for the first time since 1996. The franchise is likely heading towards a rebuild, though head coach Pete Carroll recently said he doesn't see the need for Seattle to "restart this whole thing."