Pete Carroll: Seahawks Don't Need to 'Restart This Whole Thing' After Losing Season

The Seattle Seahawks are on their way to a last-place finish in the NFC West for the first time since 1996, but head coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe the franchise needs to blow up its foundation and begin rebuilding.

"Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all that," Carroll said during an appearance on ESPN 710 (h/t ESPN.com's Brady Henderson).

"I don't think that. I think we've got the essence of the things that we need," Carroll continued. "We've got to build on them, we've got to support it better and we've got to continue to grow and progress. There ain't no standing still, but there's the foundation for doing things."

At 5-10, Seattle is on its way to its first losing season since 2011 after blowing a 10-point lead in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The loss officially eliminated Seattle from playoff contention, the third time the franchise has missed the playoffs in 12 seasons under Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks are the only team in the NFC West with a losing record. Seattle has just two Pro Bowl selections in linebacker Bobby Wagner and free safety Quandre Diggs. The San Francisco 49ers have five Pro Bowlers this year, while the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have four apiece. Carroll acknowledged that the team's division opponents have a talent advantage.

"We like what we've got, but you've got to admire what the other teams have and acknowledge the fact that they've got some great players over there, too," he said.

Carroll added that he's confident in the team's future, but he admitted that there's work to be done to get Seattle back to the success of previous seasons.

"Yeah, we have to continue to build, though," he said. "We've got to get better and keep bringing in the players that can help us make the difference. We've got to get healthy again, and we'll see how that goes."

The Seahawks will take on the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) on Sunday.