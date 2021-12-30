Warriors' James Wiseman Enters Health and Safety Protocols Amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors second-year center James Wiseman, who has yet to play this season as he rehabs a knee injury, has reportedly been placed in the NBA's healthy and safety protocols.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news Wednesday and noted that Wiseman was "nearing the end" of his injury rehab.

Wiseman suffered a torn right meniscus and underwent successful surgery on April 15. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft was limited to 39 games last season with 27 starts and averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with a shooting percentage of 51.9.

The 20-year-old big man spent his lone college season at Memphis under head coach Penny Hardaway, who also coached him in high school. Wiseman was suspended by the NCAA after it was determined that Hardaway acted as a booster to secure Wiseman's recruitment to the Tigers. He briefly served the suspension before withdrawing from school to prepare for the NBA draft.

Wiseman is considered to be a promising young prospect who will boost Golden State once he returns. He has the ability to stretch the floor at the center position and he's also flashed signs of being a strong defender and rim protector.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 27-7 entering Wednesday. Through the early part of the season, it has looked like Golden State has returned to its form as a perennial title contender as the team is seventh in the NBA in scoring offense (110.9 points) and first in scoring defense (100.9).

The Warriors will be back in action on Thursday to face the Denver Nuggets, who defeated Golden State 89-86 on Tuesday.