Saints' Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Ian Book's time as the New Orleans Saints appears to be coming to an end.

NOLA.com's Amie Just reported the NFC South team activated quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Saints also activated linebacker Demario Davis along with nine others, but they placed safety Marcus Williams on the list.

The return of Hill and Siemian is surely welcome news for New Orleans after rookie QB Ian Book struggled during the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Book completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also took eight sacks and was faced with constant pressure throughout the game.

The quarterback position has been a problem for the Saints since Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending injury during an October win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team was 5-2 after that victory but is just 7-8 and out of the playoff picture in the current standings.

Siemian was given the nod in the immediate aftermath of Winston's injury but went 0-4 as a starter while completing 57.2 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hill then took over and was 2-1 as a starter before going on the COVID-19/Reserve list, which kept New Orleans in the playoff picture in the NFC.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He brings more to the table as a playmaker than Siemian because of his ability to run, with 311 yards and five scores on the ground. However, he has struggled as a passer and completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 649 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

New Orleans finishes with games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

It will likely need to win both to reach the playoffs considering it is tied with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons at one game behind the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the crowded NFC wild-card race.