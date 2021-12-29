Saquon Barkley Not Thinking About Future with Giants: 'I Can't Control Those Things'

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Saquon Barkley has one season remaining on his contract with the New York Giants after the 2021 campaign, but he isn't focusing on his future for the time being.

"I can't control those things," he said Wednesday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "I can't control those. I can't have that thought process. My thought process is come in every single day and try to be a leader I can for the team and try to get better physically, mentally and all the above."

Raanan also noted the running back "reiterated that his hope is to remain with the Giants long term."

New York made Barkley a key part of its present and future when it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft after his impressive collegiate career at Penn State.

He wasted no time making an immediate impact as the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. While he was less effective in his second season, he still topped 1,000 yards on the ground as a key playmaker.

However, Barkley suffered a torn ACL while facing the Chicago Bears in the second game of the 2020 season and has not been the same during the 2021 campaign. The injury happened at Soldier Field, which is where the Giants will be when they take the field for Week 17 on Sunday.

"No, I'm not thinking like, 'I hate the field,'" Barkley said. "I'm excited that I'm healthy enough to be able to go out there and be able to play another game. Like I said, you never know when these are opportunities are going to be taken away from you. That's my whole mindset is cherish these last two games that we have and go out there and try to finish on a high note."

The Penn State product has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this year for a Giants team that has struggled on the way to a 4-11 record.

New York is simply playing out the string at this point, but Barkley will look to turn around his season on an individual level before entering an important 2022 campaign.