Former MMA Fighter David Koenig's Remains Found Almost 2 Years After Going Missing

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The remains of former amateur mixed martial arts fighter David Koenig were found in Branson, Missouri, on Dec. 22.

The Branson Police Department said the remains were discovered by a man walking around a wooded area, and a forensic odonatologist confirmed they were Koenig, per the Springfield News-Leader's Sara Karnes.

"The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play," the department said.

Koenig's mother, Tracy, confirmed the news on Facebook and asked for an end to "conspiracy theories."

"He was not shot, stabbed, no broken bones of any sort," she said. "He wasn’t robbed, as his tattered wallet was still in tact as well as the two silver necklaces he always wor amongst some other things. All the rumors were FALSE! Nobody killed Dave."

Koenig had been missing since February 2020, when he was 25 years old.

Tracy told Dateline in July 2020 that Koenig had "gone off the grid before, but not like this." An officer from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said authorities were concerned about the nature of his disappearance based on some messages he wrote on Facebook prior to last being seen at a local motel.

His family reported him missing in March 2020.

Tracy wrote Koenig "is finally at peace."

The Branson native fought twice as an amateur between 2016 and 2017, winning both of his fights at events in Missouri.