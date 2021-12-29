Jaguars Rumors: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to Interview with JAX on Thursday

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin their interview process for their next head coach with Doug Pederson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team will reportedly meet with the former Philadelphia Eagles coach Thursday.

Jacksonville is seeking a replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired just 13 games into his first season with the team.

Pederson spent five years with the Eagles, winning the Super Bowl after the 2017 season. He was fired after last year's 4-11-1 campaign.

The 53-year-old finished with a 42-37-1 regular-season record in Philadelphia, reaching the playoffs in three of five years. He also spent three years as an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid and has experience as a quarterbacks coach.

This resume could be valuable as the Jaguars look to get the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick who has struggled in his first season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports first reported the Jaguars' interest in both Pederson and Jim Caldwell, two coaches who are "heralded for their work with quarterbacks." Their past experience in the NFL and demeanor as players' coaches also differentiates them from Meyer.

The team is still casting a wide net of potential candidates, reportedly putting in interview requests for offensive coordinators Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore and Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinators Todd Bowles, Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn.

A new NFL rule allows teams with vacancies to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season rather than wait until the season ends.

This could help the Jaguars get the best possible candidate as they try to turn things around after a fourth straight losing season. The franchise has one playoff appearance since 2007 and will take a lot of work to get back on the right track in 2022.