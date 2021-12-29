Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones Says He's Not Retired, Wants to Play in NFL or XFL

Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images

Cardale Jones is three years removed from being on an NFL roster, but he hasn't given up the dream of continuing to play professional football.

Jones told TMZ Sports he hopes to get back on the field soon—whether it's with the XFL or NFL.

"XFL, NFL—whatever it may be, if the opportunity is there, I'm definitely going to take advantage of it," Jones said.

Jones last played professional football in 2020 for the DC Defenders of the XFL. He threw for 674 yards and four touchdowns against seven interceptions in five starts before the league shut its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The XFL has since been purchased by an investment group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with plans to relaunch in 2023.

Jones will be in his 30s by the time the XFL relaunches, and he's shown little aptitude as a professional quarterback at any level. That said, he still has name value dating back to his time at Ohio State that could help lend some headlines to the XFL when things get restarted.