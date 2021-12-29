Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 3rd Player All-Time With 36,000 Career Points

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 3rd Player All-Time With 36,000 Career PointsDecember 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became just the third player in NBA history to score more than 36,000 points during Tuesday's 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets.
He joins Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the list.
NBA @NBA
Congratulations to LeBron James of the Lakers on becoming the third player in NBA history to eclipse 36,000 points scored
