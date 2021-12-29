X

    Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 3rd Player All-Time With 36,000 Career Points

    Erin WalshDecember 29, 2021

    Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became just the third player in NBA history to score more than 36,000 points during Tuesday's 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets.

    He joins Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the list. 

    Congratulations to LeBron James (<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a>) of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> on becoming the third player in NBA history to eclipse 36,000 points scored 👑 <a href="https://t.co/6OdM7Vk5dG">pic.twitter.com/6OdM7Vk5dG</a>

