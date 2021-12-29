Al Michaels Honors John Madden: 'A Dear Friend, a Wonderful Partner' in the Booth

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Sportscaster Al Michaels offered poignant remarks following the death of his former broadcast partner and football legend John Madden.

"The term 'Renaissance man' is tossed around a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as you can come," Michaels said Tuesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

"A dear friend, a wonderful partner in the broadcast booth and a man who brought so much joy to so many people, I’ll miss him enormously."

Michaels and Madden worked together on ABC's Monday Night Football from 2002 to 2005 before the pair moved to NBC for Sunday Night Football's debut in 2006. The duo worked together on SNF for three years before Madden stepped down.

The two men arguably stand as the most preeminent broadcasting voices in football history.

Madden served as a color commentator for three decades, calling games for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. That followed a decade as the Oakland Raiders' head coach, which included a Super Bowl XI win to cap a 16-1 season in 1976.

Michaels served as Monday Night Football's play-by-play commentator from 1986 to 2005 before moving to his current SNF post.

He was among the many luminaries who offered their remembrances and condolences Tuesday. That list included seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, among others.