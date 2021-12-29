Cowboys Great Troy Aikman: John Madden Was a 'Treasure' and 'Incredible Friend'

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The story of Troy Aikman's career would not be complete without mentioning John Madden, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback reacted to the football legend's death Tuesday.

"John Madden was a treasure," Aikman tweeted. "He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend."

Madden will forever be linked to Aikman since he and Pat Summerall were in the announcing booth for so many of the Cowboys' games during the 1990s as the iconic franchise played its way to three Super Bowl titles.

The NFL announced that Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85.

The Hall of Famer was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders from 1969 through 1978 before becoming arguably the most famous broadcaster in NFL history. His time in the booth coincided with Aikman's career, so it comes as no surprise the quarterback reacted to the news.

Aikman, like Madden, made his way into the announcing booth after having such a notable impact on the NFL in another capacity.