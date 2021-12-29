Bucs' Tom Brady on John Madden's Death: 'RIP to a Legend of Our Game'

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady paid tribute to football legend John Madden following the former coach and broadcaster's death Tuesday.

"John called our first Super Bowl," Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

"He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family."

Madden and play-by-play commentator Pat Summerall were on the call for the New England Patriots' 20-17 upset win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002.

With the score tied at 17 and 1:21 remaining in regulation, Brady led the Pats from their own 17-yard line to the Rams' 30 in 1:14. He completed five of eight passes for 53 yards, leading to Adam Vinatieri's game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Madden, who had advocated for the Pats to play for overtime, offered strong praise for Brady, telling the viewing audience that what the quarterback did gave him "goosebumps." Brady ended up winning the game's MVP award.

Brady's tribute was one among many from the NFL community after the news of Madden's death.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978, amassing a 103-32-7 record and winning Super Bowl XI.

He then worked as a color commentator from 1979 to 2008 for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, finishing his career calling games alongside Al Michaels on Sunday Night Football.