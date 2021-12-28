Baker Mayfield Received Death Threats After Browns' Loss to Packers, Wife Emily Says

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Baker Mayfield struggled during Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and some Cleveland Browns fans have apparently taken their criticism of the quarterback too far.

As TMZ Sports noted, Mayfield's wife Emily took to social media to reveal that the quarterback received "death threats" and "blatant disrespect" following the loss.

"For the record—I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out," she wrote. "I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others."

Mayfield threw four interceptions in the loss, which undercut a solid showing from Cleveland's defense and its running game. Nick Chubb tallied 126 yards and a score on the ground, and it isn't a stretch to suggest the Browns would have won the game against Green Bay if they received better quarterback play.

Still, it appears the team's fans took their frustrations out in the wrong way and threatened the signal-caller.

Next up for Cleveland is a Monday night showdown with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is a must-win game for the Browns if they are going to make a late playoff charge considering they are 7-8 and 12th in the current AFC playoff picture. There are five AFC teams ahead of them with seven losses, so Cleveland essentially has to win out and get some help to make the postseason.

If that doesn't happen, the hope is fans will not respond by threatening the team's quarterback on social media once again.