Larry M. Demery's Parole Canceled; Convicted of Murdering Michael Jordan's Father

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

North Carolina's Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has canceled parole for a man convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1993 murder of NBA legend Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan.

Per the Associated Press, Larry Martin Demery was scheduled to be paroled in August 2024.

He and Daniel Andre Green were convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of James Jordan, who pulled off a North Carolina highway to take a nap in the early morning hours of July 23, 1993.

Demery and Green approached Jordan, who was shot, killed and robbed of valuables and his Lexus SC400.

Demery testified in court that Green shot and killed Jordan. Green has maintained his innocence and has made numerous appeals attempts.

Demery was approved for parole in August 2020 and initially scheduled to be released in August 2023, but that parole was delayed by 12 months.

Now it has been canceled without explanation.

The AP talked with North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Greg Thomas, who didn’t provide any additional information. However, he did provide reasoning for why parole has been canceled in the past:

"Generally speaking, Thomas said, a Mutual Agreement Parole Program agreement may be terminated if the prisoner isn't following program guidelines or is violating behavior rules behind bars.

"Demery, now 46, is serving his sentence at a minimum security prison in Lincoln County, northwest of Charlotte, according to data the department posts online. Demery’s record shows 19 infractions lodged against him since 2001, including two for 'substance possession' earlier this month."

Demery will be reviewed for parole again on or around Dec. 15, 2023, per the commission's release.