    Tom Brady Says He Was Warned by NFL for Throwing Tablet During Bucs' Loss to Saints

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was told he can't throw another tablet after breaking a Microsoft Surface on the sidelines of his team's Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints. 

    "I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said Monday on SiriusXM's Let's Go! (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine). "I can't throw another Surface, or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that."

    The incident came at the end of 9-0 loss to the NFC South division rival.

    It was the first time Brady's team was shut out since 2006. The quarterback had one interception and one lost fumble in the defeat.

    Despite his frustration, the 44-year-old vowed not to do it again.

    "I won't throw another Surface," Brady said. "Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them."

