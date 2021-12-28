Philip Rivers Rumors: Colts Discussing QB After Carson Wentz Put on COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly considering contacting Philip Rivers after placing Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported bringing in Rivers is "being discussed" as the Colts compete for a division championship over the last two weeks of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wentz is out for Week 17's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz previously disclosed he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, which means he will sit out a minimum of 10 days under NFL rules if he has tested positive. He would then be eligible to return for the team's Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The timing could not be worse for the 9-6 Colts, who have won three straight games and six of their last seven to get themselves within an outside shot of winning the AFC South. Indianapolis has to win out and have the Tennessee Titans lose out to capture the division.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season following one season in Indianapolis. While he would have no issues with the playbook after playing in the system a year ago, Rivers has not played competitive football in nearly a year and almost certainly wouldn't be ready to play in a high-stakes game in five days.

Wentz's decision to remain unvaccinated now puts his team in a horrible position when they should be jockeying for position in the playoff hunt. Sam Ehlinger will likely get the start Sunday.