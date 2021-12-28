Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott: 'What Slump?' After Cowboys QB Throws 4 TDs vs. WFT

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was excited to see Dak Prescott and the offense get back on track in Sunday's 56-14 win over the Washington Football Team after struggling in previous weeks.

"What slump? Of course, I think the execution says it all," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).

Prescott had just three passing touchdowns with three interceptions from Week 13 to 15 combined, with the team surviving thanks to key plays from the defense. That changed in Week 16 when the Cowboys offense exploded to its best performance of the season, featuring four passing touchdowns and no interceptions from Prescott.

"We just had them going," Jones said. "The play-calling was outstanding. The execution. His reads. His ability to get the ball off, get his feet right, make those throws. All of that worked."

Prescott had 16 touchdown passes in the first six weeks of the season until suffering a calf injury that caused him to miss one game. He returned with just nine touchdowns over his next seven games, creating concerns about the offense heading into the postseason.

The latest performance showed the quarterback is back on track after the Cowboys clinched the NFC East title.