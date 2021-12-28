X

    Tom Brady Admires 'Brave' Reporter Who Asked Belichick About New Year's Resolution

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2021

    Few people know better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady how much Bill Belichick loves talking publicly about anything other than football. 

    Following a 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots head coach declined to entertain a question about his New Year's resolution for 2022:

    Brady couldn't help but show his admiration for the reporter who queried Belichick.

    "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss," he said Monday. "That's what I want for the New Year."

    In about a month and a half, perhaps Brady will be able to ask Belichick personally about his goals for the upcoming year. The Buccaneers clinched an NFC South title Sunday, while the Patriots remain on track to qualify for the playoffs.

    A Super Bowl LVI matchup pitting the student against the teacher on Feb. 13 remains a possibility.

