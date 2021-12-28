Matt Nagy Says He Assumes He'll Coach Bears' Final 2 Games Amid Firing Rumors

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Chicago Bears have never fired a head coach during the regular season, and Matt Nagy doesn't expect that to change this year.

When asked by reporters if he assumed he will coach out the remainder of the season, Nagy nodded and said, "Yes."

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com recently reported the Bears are "heavily mulling launching a coach search in the coming weeks."

Despite the Bears' history, it may be beneficial to get a head start on their coaching search if they already plan on parting ways with Nagy. ESPN's Kevin Seifert cited a new NFL rule that allows teams to begin interviewing coaching candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season if the coach is either no longer with the team or has been notified that he won't return for 2022.

In his fourth year coaching the Bears, Nagy is on his way to his first losing season, as Chicago has a 5-10 record with two games left in the year. The Bears snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Nagy was happy with his players' effort level.

"One thing you can always evaluate is effort from players," he said. "You never know [what the result will be]. But you can always judge effort. We saw that yesterday. ... You value that. It states to who the players are in this building.

"They deserve that and they deserve to have the feeling to win. It's been a little while. When you get a chance to get a win, you've got to enjoy it. And for me personally, I'm just really happy for the players."

Chicago will be back in action Sunday against the New York Giants, who have a record of 4-11.