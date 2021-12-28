Panthers Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Nursing Groin Injury; Severity of Strain Unclear

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters cornerback Stephon Gilmore suffered a groin strain during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported "the extent of the injury is still unclear."

The Panthers acquired Gilmore on Oct. 6 in a midseason trade with the New England Patriots. He made his season debut in Week 8, but played limited snaps in the first three games while working his way back into playing shape.

Rhule inserted Gilmore into the starting lineup for the first time in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. The four-time Pro Bowler played all but one snap over a two-game period.

Gilmore left Carolina's Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers in the third quarter with a non-contact injury. The Panthers later announced he suffered a groin injury and would not return.

Carolina has fallen apart down the stretch this season as injuries have taken a toll on the roster. The team has lost five consecutive games after a 5-5 start. Gilmore, Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, Jaycee Horn and Shaq Thompson have all missed time.

Until Gilmore is able to return, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III will likely take his spot at left cornerback.