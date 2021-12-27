MMQB: Insiders Don't Think Seahawks' Carroll 'Ready to Walk Away on His Own Accord'

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

If Pete Carroll's 12-year tenure in Seattle ends after this season, it reportedly won't be via retirement.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Carroll is not "ready to walk away on his own accord."

Carroll, who turned 70 in September, is in the midst of his worst coaching season since 1994 with the New York Jets. The Seahawks dropped to 5-10 on the season with Sunday's 25-24 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

"That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had," Carroll told reporters after the game. "We were in control in so many ways in that game to go win it and put it away; we just never did and let them stay alive, and they found a way to make their plays. We had to do some stuff to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it, and give them credit. They've been struggling all year too, and it's a big win for those guys.

"I feel like I have to do more. In a time like this, I feel like I've got to find ways to help our guys more so that we don't get in a situation where we even give them a chance."

Their disappointing play comes after an offseason of rumors swirling around quarterback Russell Wilson, who has clashed with Carroll on offensive schemes. Wilson is in the midst of one of his worst NFL seasons, having missed three games because of a finger injury and playing well below his expected production when he's been on the field.

Carroll has the final say on all personnel matters in Seattle, so the buck ultimately stops with him for the roster. With the Seahawks set to not have a first-round pick for the second straight year because of the team's trade for safety Jamal Adams, Carroll's seat could be warming—especially if Wilson starts clamoring for a move.