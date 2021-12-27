Cowboys' Dak Prescott: A 'Good Vacation' Likely on Line in Bet with DeMarcus Lawrence

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence made a friendly wager on touchdowns versus takeaways before a 21-6 Week 15 win over the New York Giants. The bet was that the defense would force more turnovers than the offense would score touchdowns.

While the defense entered with a 4-2 lead over the offense entering Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, the offense now leads 8-6 as the Dallas defense had two turnovers, while Prescott and Co. put up a whopping six touchdowns against Washington.

After the 56-14 win over Washington, Prescott was asked by NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya on the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast what he and Lawrence wagered in the bet.

"A good vacation most likely is on the line after we win this whole thing," Prescott said. "We're just focused on continuing to compete against each other. The defense loves the bet. We all on offense take pride in the bet, so it just creates for great competition within the team and we're excited to see what we can do next week."

The Cowboys have at least three more games (two regular season, one playoff) to determine the winner of this bet. But what happens if the offense and defense tie? Surely there will be a tiebreaker, and we can't wait to see possibly see what it could be.