Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ruled Out for Chiefs vs. Bengals with Shoulder Injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been declared out Saturday for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a shoulder injury.

CEH suffered the injury in last week's blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and couldn't finish the contest.

Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020, and while he rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie year, he hasn't lived up his lofty draft position.

The LSU product has rushed for just 517 yards and four touchdowns on 119 carries in 10 games this season. He rushed for at least 100 yards in Weeks 3 and 4. He rushed for 100-plus yards in Weeks 3 and 4 but hasn't been able to gain much momentum after suffering a knee injury in Kansas City's Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards-Helaire returned in Week 11 but has averaged just 42.6 rushing yards per game since then.

When Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined, the Chiefs have relied on Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore. Williams, who is in his fourth season with Kansas City, is in the midst of a career year with 123 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to 41 catches for 403 yards and two scores in 15 games.

Gore is in his first season with the team and has 41 carries for 189 yards and two scores in nine games.

The Chiefs are 11-4 this season and have already locked up a playoff spot, but they are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye as well.

Williams and Gore figure to get most of the backfield work Sunday against the 9-6 Bengals, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes will carry much of the offensive load as usual along with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.