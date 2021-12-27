Video: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Ties Everson Walls' Franchise Single-Season INT Record

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is special.

The 23-year-old recorded his 11th interception of the season when he picked off Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the first quarter of Sunday night's game at AT&T Stadium.

He leads the NFL in interceptions and tied Everson Walls for the most interceptions in a season in Cowboys history. He also has the most interceptions of any player since Walls recorded 11 in 1981.

Diggs is just three interceptions shy of tying the NFL's all-time record. After Sunday's game against Washington, he'll have two more games to either tie or set the record.

The Cowboys selected Diggs in the second round of the 2020 draft, and he had an impressive rookie season with three interceptions, 14 passes defended, one forced fumble, one sack and 58 tackles in 12 games.

Diggs entered Saturday's game with 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and 47 tackles.