Cam Newton Defends Panthers HC Matt Rhule After Fans' Chants, Boos During Bucs Loss

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was booed off the field during Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which eliminated them from playoff contention.

And while Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has often been criticized, Newton, who has an uncertain future in Carolina, believes the franchise is in good hands with the 46-year-old on the sideline.

"Coach Rhule is a great coach,'' Newton told reporters after the loss. "Last thing I checked, coach Rhule wasn't out there playing.

"I just know we're a good football team. It may not look like that all the time, but I know what I see in practice and I know what I've seen over these last couple of weeks, we're a good football team and we can win. It's just about us believing we can win and not taking the easy route and be able to grunt games away.''

Newton also defended Rhule's decision to replace him with Sam Darnold on the team's third drive and then use both quarterbacks the remainder of the afternoon. He said the decision to do so was made earlier in the week as Rhule believed it gave the Panthers the best chance of beating the Bucs.

Newton finished the game 7 of 13 for 61 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, while Darnold finished 15 of 32 for 190 yards. In addition, Newton had five carries for 42 yards.

Despite the lack of success, Rhule defended his process following Sunday's loss, telling reporters he believes it's working, even if no one else can see it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We have some key areas that we have to fix," Rhule said. "Whether that is to coach them better, to do better organizationally. But I believe it is 1,000 percent working; I just know no one can see it, and I apologize."

The Panthers appeared to have a promising season ahead of them when they started 3-0. However, things fell apart after that as the team went on to lose its next four games before a Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina has struggled with injuries this season, but its no excuse as teams around the league have been hit with significant COVID-19 absences, in addition to injuries.

Rhule took over as head coach of the Panthers in 2020 and led the team to a 5-11 finish. Sunday's loss guaranteed Carolina another losing season under Rhule, but it doesn't appear he'll be replaced just yet.

Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $60 million deal, told reporters earlier this week there had been no indication from Panthers owner David Tepper that his job was in jeopardy, per ESPN.

Carolina has not had a winning season since 2017, and the franchise is likely headed for more changes during the offseason.