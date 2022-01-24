Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Out of Playoff Game vs. Bills After Suffering Concussion

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Kansas City Chiefs announced star Tyrann Mathieu was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills after he was placed in concussion protocol.

The veteran safety finished the 2021 season with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

For comparison, he finished the 2020 season with six interceptions, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery and 62 tackles in 15 games.

Regardless, losing Mathieu for any period of time isn't great for the Chiefs, as their defense has struggled throughout the season. The team finished 27th in the league with 368.9 yards allowed per game.

There's also no other player in the secondary who can fill Mathieu's role, as he's one of the most versatile players on the Kansas City defense.