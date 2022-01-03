Eagles' Sirianni Hopes Miles Sanders Will Be Able to Return from Injury for Playoffs

AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that running back Miles Sanders likely will not play Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys but could be back for the NFC wild-card round.

Sanders missed Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team with a broken hand after missing some time earlier this season with an ankle injury, but he has remained fairly effective when he is on the field.

The Penn State product has averaged 5.5 yards per carry for a total of 754 yards on the ground and 6.1 yards per catch for 158 receiving yards during the 2021 season. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage during his first two seasons in the league after Philadelphia used a second-round pick on him in 2019.

The one silver lining for the Eagles is the fact that they have gotten used to playing without Sanders this season.

Look for the trio of Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to handle the backfield duties, while quarterback Jalen Hurts is arguably the most dangerous Eagle when attempting to make plays with his legs.

Still, the Eagles offense has a higher ceiling when Sanders is healthy and on the field.