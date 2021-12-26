Justin Jefferson Passes Odell Beckham Jr. for Most Receiving Yards in 1st 2 Seasons

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

No wide receiver has been more prolific through his first two NFL seasons than Justin Jefferson.

With six catches for 84 yards midway through the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings star moved ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards through the first two years of a player's career.

Per Stathead, Beckham (2,755) entered the day as the all-time leader. He had a 20-yard edge on Jefferson.

