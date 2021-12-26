Raiders Place Marcus Mariota, Bryan Edwards on COVID List Ahead of Broncos Game

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders placed receiver Bryan Edwards and quarterback Marcus Mariota on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas added safety Roderic Teamer, guard Jermaine Eluemunor and cornerback Brandon Facyson to the list earlier this week, while Nate Hobbs was activated from the list Saturday.

It makes the Raiders slightly short-handed going into a key AFC West battle between two teams with a 7-7 record.

Las Vegas already had its Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns delayed from last Saturday to Monday because of an outbreak within the Browns organization.

The Raiders could struggle in the passing attack without Edwards, who scored his third touchdown of the year last game. He also has 30 catches for 508 yards in his second NFL season.

With tight end Darren Waller still dealing with a knee injury, there are few trustworthy pass-catchers behind Hunter Renfrow. Veteran DeSean Jackson could see a bigger role in Week 16.

Mariota has mostly been used on gadget plays as a backup quarterback behind Derek Carr this season. He appeared in four snaps last game, per Pro Football Reference, totaling one rush for three years.

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback has 48 rushing yards in 2021 but zero pass attempts.

His absence still creates uncertainty behind Carr, with Nathan Peterman now the No. 2 option after being activated from the practice squad.