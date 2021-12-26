Panthers Rumors: HC Matt Rhule Won't Be Fired Following Consecutive Losing Seasons

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Matt Rhule's head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers is reportedly safe, at least for one more offseason.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, "owner David Tepper is not preparing to move from him despite the lack of victories to this point," though he added that "according to many who know Tepper well and have worked with him or for him in the past, the odds of this billionaire standing pat after a third straight lost season—should it come to that—are bleak."

