Lakers' Jesse Buss Reportedly Sells Mansion Next to LeBron James in LA for $10.7M

LeBron James and Jesse Buss will be seeing a lot less of each other outside of Lakers headquarters.

Buss, who has an ownership stake in the Lakers through his late father Jerry, sold his home this week for $10.7 million, per TMZ Sports. The 33-year-old has been James' neighbor since 2018.

The home features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, a home gym, a wine cellar, a yoga room and an infinity pool, among other amenities.

The report did not indicate who purchased the property.