X

    Lakers' Jesse Buss Reportedly Sells Mansion Next to LeBron James in LA for $10.7M

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2021

    Noel Vasquez/GC Images

    LeBron James and Jesse Buss will be seeing a lot less of each other outside of Lakers headquarters.

    Buss, who has an ownership stake in the Lakers through his late father Jerry, sold his home this week for $10.7 million, per TMZ Sports. The 33-year-old has been James' neighbor since 2018.

    The home features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, a home gym, a wine cellar, a yoga room and an infinity pool, among other amenities.

    The report did not indicate who purchased the property. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.