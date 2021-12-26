Jaguars Rumors: Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell Among Candidates to Replace Urban Meyer

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly plan to interview Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell for their head coach vacancy, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Both Pederson and Caldwell have head coaching experience in the NFL—a stark contrast to first-year head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after just 13 games with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is reportedly also vetting Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, per La Canfora.

Frazier, 62, spent parts of four seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, accumulating a 21-32-1 record from 2010-13.

Pederson and Caldwell have had even more success as head coaches.

Caldwell, 66, went 62-50 across seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17), reaching the Super Bowl with the Colts in his first season. He also had three winning seasons with the Lions in four years at the helm; the organization has just four total winning seasons since 2001.

Pederson. 53, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title after the 2007 season and went 42-37-1 overall in five years before he was fired after going 4-11-1 last season.

It seems the Jaguars are clearly targeting experience after a disastrous season under Meyer, who had never coached in the league before.

Both Pederson and Caldwell also have an offensive background, which could help 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence as he tries to reach expectations in the NFL.