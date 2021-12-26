Raiders Rumors: Bucs DC Todd Bowles Eyed by Vegas in HC Search to Replace Jon Gruden

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to fill their head coaching vacancy, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned in October after emails using racist, homophobic and misogynistic language were released.

Bowles spent four years as head coach of the New York Jets, producing a 24-40 overall record, before spending the past three years with the Buccaneers.

The Jets went 10-6 in 2015 under Bowles, representing the organization's last winning season.

The 58-year-old has found more success with the Buccaneers, helping the team bring home the Super Bowl last season. The defense finished sixth in the NFL in yards allowed in 2020 before notably shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in the title game.

Tampa Bay has dealt with significant injuries in 2021, but the defense still ranks 12th in yards allowed this year. The squad is 10-4 overall and a top contender to win another Super Bowl.

New NFL rules allow teams with head coach openings to interview candidates starting next week, rather than waiting for the postseason. This could give coaches like Bowles who are still involved in the playoffs a better chance to land a job.

One challenge for the Raiders could be to lure Bowles away from the Buccaneers. According to La Canfora, the coach is viewed as a potential replacement for the 69-year-old Bruce Arians.

Las Vegas is seeking someone to take the team back to the postseason after earning just one playoff appearance since 2002. The squad is 7-7 in 2021 but still considered a long shot to make the postseason after five losses in the last seven games.

Rich Bisaccia is 4-5 as an interim coach.