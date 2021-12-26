Antonio Brown's Contract Incentives for Bucs' Final 3 Games in Return from Suspension

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Antonio Brown prepares to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lineup Sunday, his incentive to play well arguably has never been higher.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Brown has attainable bonuses in his contract that could land him up to $1 million. He needs at least 21 receptions, 382 yards and two touchdowns over the final three weeks to trigger bonuses for receptions (50), yards (800) and touchdowns (seven) in his contract. Each bonus is worth $333,333.

