Panthers Rumors: Sam Darnold Has 'Renewed Confidence'; Could Take Cam Newton's Spot

The Carolina Panthers will start Cam Newton for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his grip on the starting job is not tight.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold would play this week, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Darnold's amount of playing time will be determined by his performance. Darnold could wind up taking a majority of the snaps with hopes he will take over as the starter for the final two weeks of the season.

