Giants Rumors: Latest on Daniel Jones, Joe Judge, Dave Gettleman's Future in NY

The New York Giants are reportedly expected to bring back quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Joe Judge in 2022.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Giants are expected to make organizational changes this offseason, but general manager Dave Gettleman is the likeliest to depart. Gettleman, who plucked Judge from near-obscurity to be the team's head coach and selected Jones well ahead of his projected draft value in 2019, has been with the Giants the last four seasons.

Neither Jones nor Judge has provided much evidence that Gettleman made a sound decision bringing them into the fold. Jones flashed some promise during his rookie season, throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 13 games, but he has thrown 21 touchdowns versus 17 picks in 25 games since. He will miss the final three remaining games in 2021 with a neck injury.

Judge is 10-20 since leaving the New England Patriots' special teams staff to take over in New York. He's made headlines for his unorthodox coaching tactics, drawing criticism from former players.

It's hard to see why any new general manager would retain Judge, or why Giants ownership would insist on his return. Jones likely tops out as a below-average NFL starting quarterback, but at least he's shown some flashes. The Giants' core skill-position players have also been riddled with injuries the last two seasons, so there is justification for bringing Jones back in the final year of his rookie contract and giving him one more chance.