Lakers' LeBron James Breaks Kobe Bryant's All-Time NBA Christmas Scoring Record

Add another record to LeBron James' collection of accolades and career milestones.

On Saturday, James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in Christmas Day games, surpassing Kobe Bryant's previous record of 395 points.

James came into Saturday needing 13 points to set the record. He accomplished the feat with a pair of free throws at the 3:52 mark in the second quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers' showcase game against the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with 39 points in Los Angeles' 122-115 loss.

Here is the updated list of career scorers on Christmas Day:

James: 422 points in 16 games

Bryant: 395 points in 16 games

Oscar Robertson: 377 points in 12 games

Dwyane Wade: 314 points in 13 games



Kevin Durant: 299 points in 11 games

While undoubtedly a cool accomplishment, it might not rank that high on James' personal list. After all, it's competing with his four titles, four MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVPs, 17 All-Star Game appearances, three All-Star Game MVPs, 13 first-team All-NBA selections and his 2007-08 scoring title, among others.

It's an incredible list for the future Hall of Famer.

Granted, James will probably be more concerned with turning the Lakers' season around. The team came into Saturday 16-17 and is trying to end a four-game losing streak.

It's been a tough season for Los Angeles, with the team seeing multiple players put into the NBA's health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while Anthony Davis is sidelined with an MCL sprain.

As for any other Christmas records, one accomplishment James doesn't hold is the single-game scoring mark on the holiday. That distinction belongs to Hall of Famer Bernard King, who scored 60 points in 1984 for the New York Knicks.