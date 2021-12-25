Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Become Most Prolific TD Duo in Packers History

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are now the most productive touchdown duo in Green Bay Packers history, surpassing Rodgers' longtime partnership with former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

The two accomplished the feat when Rodgers hit Adams for a nine-yard score in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns to put the Packers up 14-6.

Rodgers and Adams have played together since 2014. In 105 games, Adams has caught 595 passes from Rodgers for 7,285 yards and 66 touchdowns on 903 targets.

Nelson caught 483 passes from the reigning MVP for 7,069 yards and 65 scores on 727 targets in 119 games from 2008 to 2017. He and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together in 2011.

Rodgers is playing at an MVP level once again this season. He entered Saturday's game completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,487 yards and 30 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Adams is also in the midst of another impressive campaign, entering Saturday leading the Packers with 96 catches for 1,248 yards (third in NFL) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Rodgers also overtook Brett Favre's record for the most touchdown passes in Green Bay history after hitting Allen Lazard for an 11-yard score in the first quarter of Saturday's game.