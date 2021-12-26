James Harden, Patty Mills Combine for 70 Points as Nets Hold off LeBron James, Lakers

AP Photo/John Bazemore

In their first game in a week, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 on Christmas Day. The Nets had their previous three games postponed because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the NBA.

In his first game since Dec. 10, James Harden led the way with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Brooklyn improved to 22-9. Patty Mills added 34 points with eight three-pointers. The Nets led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter before the Lakers came back to tie the game. But Harden and company were able to hold on for the win.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are among seven players on the team in health and safety protocols.

The Lakers fell to 16-18 and have now lost a season-high five consecutive games. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Notable Player Stats

G James Harden, BKN: 36 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

G Patty Mills, BKN: 34 points (8-of-13 3-pt FG), 7 assists

F LeBron James, LAL: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

G Malik Monk, LAL: 20 points (off bench)

F Carmelo Anthony, LAL: 17 points, 11 rebounds (off bench)

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 13 points (4-of-20 FG), 12 rebounds, 11 assists

What's Next?

The Nets will remain in Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday. The Lakers will look to end their skid on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.

