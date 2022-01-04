Browns' Baker Mayfield Confirms He Will Have Surgery to Repair Torn Labrum Injury

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield confirmed to reporters after Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that he will have surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s best for me and my health. … I’m pretty damn beat up right now," Mayfield said, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Trotter added that Mayfield said he will discuss with his agent and family whether or not to play in Cleveland's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

Mayfield has struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 season. He has spent most of the year playing with a harness because of a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. In addition, he missed Week 15 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 2021 season was supposed to be a big year for Mayfield, who is signed through 2022 and looking for a significant contract extension. However, the 26-year-old has been inconsistent this year, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

When Mayfield is sidelined, the Browns rely on Nick Mullens. The backup started a Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

After making the playoffs in 2020, the Browns have been eliminated from postseason contention. A lot of the blame can be placed on Mayfield, though not much has gone right for Cleveland in 2021.